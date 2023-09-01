Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Short Interest Update

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,910,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 15,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 18.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of CRK opened at $12.26 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,505,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,269,000 after buying an additional 393,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Comstock Resources by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after buying an additional 691,334 shares during the period. Finally, KGH Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,619,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after buying an additional 872,512 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

