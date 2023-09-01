Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Douglas A. Milroy Sells 26,300 Shares

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $63.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average is $62.81. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,409,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter worth about $1,369,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $16,390,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

