The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $1,554,476.00 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $154.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.71 and its 200-day moving average is $149.12. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

