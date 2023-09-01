William P. Angrick III Sells 61,157 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) CEO William P. Angrick III sold 61,157 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,445.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,390,482 shares in the company, valued at $98,052,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $18.25 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $560.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $80.77 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDT

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 528.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.