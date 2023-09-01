Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 8,334 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,688,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80.

On Thursday, August 17th, Frank Slootman sold 30 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $4,514.40.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Frank Slootman sold 2,120 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $372,060.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Frank Slootman sold 8,834 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,282.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67.

On Friday, June 9th, Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.0 %

SNOW opened at $156.85 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $203.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Snowflake by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

