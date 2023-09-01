Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Rises By 10.0%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

DNP opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

(Get Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.