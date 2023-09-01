Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Rises By 10.0%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
DNP opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.
DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
