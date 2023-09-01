Short Interest in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Increases By 9.7%

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 4,140,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 443,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Axos Financial Price Performance

AX opened at $43.06 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AX

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In related news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $3,869,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,979 shares in the company, valued at $65,136,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $3,869,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,136,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,312 shares of company stock worth $5,938,692. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Axos Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Axos Financial by 51.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 362.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.