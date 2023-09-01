FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Sells $935,088.00 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $935,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FCN opened at $185.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $205.63.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $864.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on FCN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,835,000 after acquiring an additional 887,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after acquiring an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.