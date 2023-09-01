UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO Sells $860,084.40 in Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $860,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,654,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFPT opened at $175.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.21. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $205.08.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UFPT

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.