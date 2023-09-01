Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Timothy S. Ernst Sells 2,350 Shares of Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $400.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $514.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.72.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

