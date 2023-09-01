Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $107.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

OXM opened at $100.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.04. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,808,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

