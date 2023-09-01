Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 267.65% from the stock’s current price.

Adagene Stock Up 15.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADAG opened at $1.36 on Friday. Adagene has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adagene stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

