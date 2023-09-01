Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

PDCO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $111,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,380.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 58,354 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28,784.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 99,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 99,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

