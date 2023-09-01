Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $91.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TTD. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 307.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.78. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,454,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,404 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,208 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

