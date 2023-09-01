Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) SVP Sells $315,881.52 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) SVP Peter J. Flynn sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.28, for a total transaction of $315,881.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,766.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kadant Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $219.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.22. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $229.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.40.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.42. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Kadant by 5,571.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 183,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 180,505 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Kadant by 20.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 612,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,005,000 after purchasing an additional 106,009 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth about $18,410,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 13.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 568,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,444,000 after purchasing an additional 66,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kadant

About Kadant

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.