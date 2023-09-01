Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) SVP Sells $315,881.52 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) SVP Peter J. Flynn sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.28, for a total transaction of $315,881.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,766.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Kadant Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Kadant stock opened at $219.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.22. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $229.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.40.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.42. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
