Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of CGNX opened at $47.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12. Cognex has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Cognex by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

