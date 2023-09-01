Piper Sandler Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $425.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.77.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB
MongoDB Price Performance
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at $88,775,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,775,860.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of MongoDB
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after buying an additional 1,986,767 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 493.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after buying an additional 763,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $147,735,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- What’s Behind VinFast’s Electrifying Rise?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Health Companies with Healthy Insider Buying and Market Support
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.