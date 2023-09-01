Piper Sandler Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $425.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.77.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $381.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company's 50-day moving average is $389.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.86. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at $88,775,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,775,860.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after buying an additional 1,986,767 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 493.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after buying an additional 763,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $147,735,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

