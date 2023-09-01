Raymond James Boosts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $22.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

S has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.31.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $195,894.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 547,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,838 shares in the company, valued at $13,114,820.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $195,894.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 547,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,179 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,152. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

