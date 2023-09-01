Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Sells £217,875.40 in Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Rob Wood sold 64,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.29), for a total value of £217,875.40 ($274,644.40).

Breedon Group Price Performance

Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.41) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,092.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Breedon Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 243.50 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 400 ($5.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 346.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.84.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BREE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 380 ($4.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

About Breedon Group

(Get Free Report)

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.