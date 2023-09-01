Request Hits 1-Day Volume of $628,941.49 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. Request has a market cap of $63.74 million and $628,941.49 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Request

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06363009 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $845,498.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

