ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and $383.80 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017907 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014865 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,102.94 or 0.99998598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01248745 USD and is up 32.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $360.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.