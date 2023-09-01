Financial Survey: Stem (NYSE:STEM) and TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA)

TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA – Get Free Report) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TLG Acquisition One 0 0 0 0 N/A Stem 1 5 11 0 2.59

Stem has a consensus price target of $11.66, suggesting a potential upside of 129.00%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TLG Acquisition One N/A -13.59% 1.19% Stem -22.92% -26.21% -9.90%

Risk & Volatility

TLG Acquisition One has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TLG Acquisition One N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A Stem $415.30 million 1.91 -$124.05 million ($1.00) -5.09

TLG Acquisition One has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stem.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.9% of TLG Acquisition One shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of TLG Acquisition One shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TLG Acquisition One beats Stem on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, the company offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management and procurement, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

