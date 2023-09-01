Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BOCOM International lowered shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Hello Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hello Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hello Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hello Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hello Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

MOMO opened at $8.63 on Friday. Hello Group has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.80 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

