Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLPEY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $6.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.1471 dividend. This is a boost from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

