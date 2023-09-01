Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) and CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Financial Survey

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) and Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CRA International and Dalrada Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRA International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

CRA International currently has a consensus price target of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.43%. Given CRA International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CRA International is more favorable than Dalrada Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRA International $608.23 million 1.25 $43.45 million $5.39 20.15 Dalrada Financial $19.27 million 1.10 -$14.10 million N/A N/A

This table compares CRA International and Dalrada Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CRA International has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial.

Volatility and Risk

CRA International has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada Financial has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of CRA International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of CRA International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CRA International and Dalrada Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRA International 6.41% 19.73% 7.22% Dalrada Financial -75.28% N/A -77.35%

Summary

CRA International beats Dalrada Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues. The company also offers consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys. In addition, it offers management consulting services comprising strategy development, performance improvement, corporate strategy and portfolio analysis, estimation of market demand, new product pricing strategies, valuation of intellectual property and other assets, assessment of competitors' actions, and analysis of new sources of supply. The company serves various industries, including communications and media; consumer, health, and wellness products; energy; entertainment and leisure; financial services; healthcare; life sciences; manufacturing and industries; natural resources; retail and distribution; technology; and transportation. CRA International, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers. It also manages and oversees wellness clinics throughout Southern California; and provides trained nursing and medical assistants for hospitals and home health facilities, as well as pharmacy services. The Dalrada Energy Services division offers end-to-end comprehensive energy service solutions, and general contracting services. The Dalrada Precision Manufacturing division engages in developing advanced solutions for the harvesting and recycling of energy; and manufactures and sells deep cleaners, parts washers, and degreasers to lift hydrocarbon-based dirt and grease from virtually all surfaces. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and services chemical vapor and physical vapor deposition systems for the microchip and semiconductor industries. The Dalrada Technologies division provides software and technology solutions specialize in test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

