Comparing Next 15 Group (NXFNF) and The Competition

Next 15 Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) is one of 86 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Next 15 Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Next 15 Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Next 15 Group N/A N/A N/A Next 15 Group Competitors -19.30% -50.69% -3.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Next 15 Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Next 15 Group N/A N/A 529.65 Next 15 Group Competitors $1.67 billion $70.56 million 1,286.05

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Next 15 Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Next 15 Group. Next 15 Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

50.2% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Next 15 Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Next 15 Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Next 15 Group Competitors 229 1633 2671 39 2.55

As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 43.23%. Given Next 15 Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Next 15 Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Next 15 Group rivals beat Next 15 Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services. The company provides its services under the activate, Agent3, Archetype, Beyond, The Blueshirt Group, Brandwidth, Conversion Rate Experts, ELVIS, encore, House 337, M Booth, M Booth Health, Mach49, MHP Group, Mighty Social, Outcast, Palladium, Planning-inc, Publitek, Savanta, SMG, Transform, twogether, and Velocity brands. The company was formerly known as Next Fifteen Communications Group plc and changed its name to Next 15 Group plc in April 2023. Next 15 Group plc was incorporated in 1981 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

