Comparing Next 15 Group (NXFNF) and The Competition

Next 15 Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) is one of 86 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Next 15 Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Next 15 Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Next 15 Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Next 15 Group Competitors
|-19.30%
|-50.69%
|-3.72%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Next 15 Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Next 15 Group
|N/A
|N/A
|529.65
|Next 15 Group Competitors
|$1.67 billion
|$70.56 million
|1,286.05
Institutional and Insider Ownership
50.2% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Next 15 Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Next 15 Group
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Next 15 Group Competitors
|229
|1633
|2671
|39
|2.55
As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 43.23%. Given Next 15 Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Next 15 Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Next 15 Group rivals beat Next 15 Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
Next 15 Group Company Profile
Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services. The company provides its services under the activate, Agent3, Archetype, Beyond, The Blueshirt Group, Brandwidth, Conversion Rate Experts, ELVIS, encore, House 337, M Booth, M Booth Health, Mach49, MHP Group, Mighty Social, Outcast, Palladium, Planning-inc, Publitek, Savanta, SMG, Transform, twogether, and Velocity brands. The company was formerly known as Next Fifteen Communications Group plc and changed its name to Next 15 Group plc in April 2023. Next 15 Group plc was incorporated in 1981 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.