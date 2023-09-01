KeyCorp Raises Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $93.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

OLLI opened at $77.08 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $80.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

