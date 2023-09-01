Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Enphase Energy worth $152,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $126.53 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.90.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

