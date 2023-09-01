ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 138.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,761 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chewy worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after buying an additional 952,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 692,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Chewy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,096,000 after acquiring an additional 102,576 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $570,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 254,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,699. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,010,675.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,712,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $570,547.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 254,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.79, a PEG ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

