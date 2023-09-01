The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,396,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $170,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $252,224,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,795,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

