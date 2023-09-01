Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,953 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 76,114 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Rivian Automotive worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RIVN opened at $22.73 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

