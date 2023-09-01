Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,466,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $164,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 18.5% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aptiv by 57.4% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 63,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aptiv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APTV opened at $101.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.29. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

