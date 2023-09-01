Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,779 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Verisk Analytics worth $166,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,379,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $242.22 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $242.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,271 shares of company stock worth $6,680,555. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.