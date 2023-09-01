Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,171,974 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 58,237 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Halliburton worth $163,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

