Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $57.14 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1161 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

