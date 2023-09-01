Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

NYSE ESTC opened at $61.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $84,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,080.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,093,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $570,050,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Elastic by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Elastic by 2,063.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

