Wells Fargo & Company Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $70.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Get Elastic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Elastic

Elastic Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $61.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,657,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $84,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,080.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $512,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 272.7% during the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $3,237,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Elastic by 3,406.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.