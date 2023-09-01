ProShare Advisors LLC Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 200.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,700,000 after acquiring an additional 96,212 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 11.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 0.1 %

MSCI stock opened at $543.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $515.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.24. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.