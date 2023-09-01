First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,383 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,383 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $29,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 976,377 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $52.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

