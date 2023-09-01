First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 489 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $29,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,531.33 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,485.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2,510.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,445 shares of company stock worth $21,200,970. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

