ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 47,051 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,051 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in ONEOK by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

