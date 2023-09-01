ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10 Million Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,132 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Middlesex Water worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSEX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $215,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth $1,477,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $95.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.95.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

