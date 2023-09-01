ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of SJW Group worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,070,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,796,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 610.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,236,000 after acquiring an additional 203,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,499,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 1,697.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 153,826 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

NYSE SJW opened at $65.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.72. SJW Group has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.54.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

