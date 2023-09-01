First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $31,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $537,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.1 %

NSC stock opened at $205.01 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.