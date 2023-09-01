Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Stake Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of Universal worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Universal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Universal by 3.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal

In other news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $90,059.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,594 shares in the company, valued at $711,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $90,059.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Trading Down 1.4 %

Universal stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.69. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $57.83.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $517.72 million during the quarter.

Universal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 69.26%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

