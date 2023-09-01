ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 171,711 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 991,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,391,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $9,447,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM Resources stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

