ProShare Advisors LLC Has $9.97 Million Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 21,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $464,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $214.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.98 and a 200-day moving average of $193.98. WD-40 has a one year low of $145.16 and a one year high of $234.69.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $141.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

