First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $30.19 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,529 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $30,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $152.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.21. The stock has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

