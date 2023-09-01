Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Increased by Zacks Research

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Prudential Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.81 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.45.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

PRU stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

