Profund Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,110,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,770,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,765,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,310.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,680 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $111,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,794.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,827.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,972 shares of company stock worth $3,891,034. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Read Our Latest Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.